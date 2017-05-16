BRIEF-Redknee reports proposed transaction in furtherance of its strategic plan

May 16 Redknee Solutions Inc:
* Redknee announces proposed transaction in furtherance of
its strategic plan
* Redknee Solutions -entered non-binding letter of intent in
respect of proposed transaction that will accelerate co's
previously announced strategic plan
* Redknee Solutions -deal will be comprised of rights
offering by co for subscription price per right of up to
canadian dollar equivalent of US$0.50
* Redknee Solutions -contemporaneously with closing of
rights offering, will enter into a services agreement with
Crossover Markets Inc
* Redknee Solutions Inc says will also enter a technology
services agreement with Devfactory FZ-Llc
* Redknee Solutions -rights offering to be backstopped by
wave systems, an affiliate of esw capital, for amount of rights
of up to 100 pct of rights offering
* Redknee Solutions -in connection with proposed
transaction, wave will be granted warrant to acquire 2.5 million
subordinate voting shares at US$0.50/share as fee
