BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Inc's board received a letter from Valsef Capital

March 27 Redknee Solutions Inc:
* Redknee Solutions Inc - board of directors of company
received a letter from Valsef Capital and Valsef Trading
* Says Neil Chander has withdrawn his candidacy as a nominee
for election of directors at meeting
* Redknee Solutions Inc - has also been advised that Invesco
Canada Limited intends to nominate Keith Graham as a director to
board at meeting
* Redknee Solutions Inc - ESW Capital has informed company
that they intend to vote for election of Graham
* Says members of company's nomination and governance
committee have met with Graham and are supportive of his
nomination
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: