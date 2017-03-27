版本:
BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Inc's board received a letter from Valsef Capital

March 27 Redknee Solutions Inc:

* Redknee Solutions Inc - board of directors of company received a letter from Valsef Capital and Valsef Trading

* Says Neil Chander has withdrawn his candidacy as a nominee for election of directors at meeting

* Redknee Solutions Inc - has also been advised that Invesco Canada Limited intends to nominate Keith Graham as a director to board at meeting

* Redknee Solutions Inc - ESW Capital has informed company that they intend to vote for election of Graham

* Says members of company's nomination and governance committee have met with Graham and are supportive of his nomination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
