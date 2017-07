June 29 (Reuters) - REDWOOD PHARMA AB:

* Redwood Pharma Signs Agreement Regarding Gmp Production

* ‍Signed an Agreement With Carbogen Amcis​

* ‍CARBOGEN AMCIS WILL AVAIL REDWOOD PHARMA PRODUCTION OF NEW DRUG CANDIDATE RP101 FOR SUBSEQUENT CLINICAL TRIAL.​