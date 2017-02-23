版本:
BRIEF-Redwood Trust reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Feb 23 Redwood Trust Inc-

* Redwood Trust reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
