BRIEF-Redzone Resources announces increase in private placement

April 24 Redzone Resources Ltd:

* Redzone Resources Ltd announces increase in private placement

* Redzone Resources - has increased previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it now proposes to issue up to 4.4 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
