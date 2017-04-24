BRIEF-Reed's Inc announces 2016 financial results

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
April 24 Reed's Inc :
* Reed's, Inc. announces 2016 financial results; Chris Reed takes on new role as chief innovation officer
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $8.3 million
* Lower sales volume in Q1 will have an impact on both gross margins and operating margins
* Expects to report revenues for Q1 of 2017 ended March 31, 2017 of approximately $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: