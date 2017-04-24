版本:
BRIEF-Reed's Inc announces Stefan Freeman as interim CEO

April 24 Reed's Inc:

* Reed's, Inc. announces Stefan Freeman as interim CEO

* says CEO Chris Reed resigned

* Reed's Inc says Chris Reed will remain on board of directors and will serve in newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
