BRIEF-Reed's Inc Q1 sales $8.3 million

BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
May 15 Reed's Inc
* Reed's Inc announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 sales $8.3 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Reed's Inc says Q1 results were "disappointing"
* Reed's Inc - in process of a thorough evaluation of business
* Reed's Inc - have implemented a program to reduce number of product packaging options by more than 100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK
LONDON, June 20 S&P Global may not wait until the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union are known before it takes action on its rating again, most likely resulting in another cut, its sovereign ratings chief told Reuters on Tuesday.