BRIEF-Reg-Boise Cascade Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

May 3 Boise Cascade Co:

* Reg-Boise Cascade Company reports 2017 first quarter net income of $10.0 million on sales of $974.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $974.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $966.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to continue to experience modest demand growth for products co manufactures and distributes in 2017

* Also expect plywood sales volumes to be below prior year levels