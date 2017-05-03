BRIEF-Reg-Boise Cascade Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Boise Cascade Co:
* Reg-Boise Cascade Company reports 2017 first quarter net income of $10.0 million on sales of $974.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $974.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $966.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to continue to experience modest demand growth for products co manufactures and distributes in 2017
* Also expect plywood sales volumes to be below prior year levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.