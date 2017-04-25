版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Reg-Mueller Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.52

April 25 Mueller Industries Inc

* Reg-Mueller Industries reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 sales $577.9 million versus $532.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 2017 contained one less week versus Q1 2016; shorter period in 2017 resulted in reduction in net sales of about $31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐