BRIEF-Reg-Mueller Industries reports Q1 EPS $0.52

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Mueller Industries Inc
* Reg-Mueller Industries reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 sales $577.9 million versus $532.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 2017 contained one less week versus Q1 2016; shorter period in 2017 resulted in reduction in net sales of about $31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.