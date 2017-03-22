版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Regal Beloit CEO Mark Gliebe's 2016 total compensation $7.6 mln

March 22 Regal Beloit Corp:

* Regal Beloit Corp - CEO Mark J. Gliebe's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nd6LBj) Further company coverage:
