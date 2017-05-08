版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Regal Beloit Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.02

May 8 Regal Beloit Corp:

* Regal Beloit corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.40 to $4.80

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.55 to $4.95

* Q1 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $807.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
