BRIEF-Regal Beloit Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.02

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Regal Beloit Corp:
* Regal Beloit corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.40 to $4.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.55 to $4.95
* Q1 sales $813.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $807.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.