BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Group Q1 adjusted EPS $0.32

April 26 Regal Entertainment Group:

* Regal Entertainment Group reports results for first quarter 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $821.2 million versus $787.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $808.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
