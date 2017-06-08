BRIEF-Regal Entertainment unit enters into permitted secured refinancing, incremental joinder agreement

June 8 Regal Entertainment Group:
* Regal Entertainment Group says on june 6, 2017, co's unit
entered into permitted secured refinancing and incremental
joinder agreement - sec filing
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further
amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit
agreement, dated april 2, 2015
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, unit
consummated a permitted secured refinancing of existing term
facility
* Regal Entertainment Group - pursuant to agreement, lenders
advanced term loans in aggregate of about $953.7 million with
final maturity date in april 2022
* Regal Entertainment Group -pursuant to agreement, unit
exercised 'accordion' feature to increase aggregate amount of
term loans thereunder by $150 million
* Regal Entertainment Group - entire $150.0 million under
2017 accordion was fully drawn on june 6, 2017 on same terms as
refinanced term loans
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement also
amends amended senior credit facility by reducing interest rate
on new term loans
