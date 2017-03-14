版本:
BRIEF-Regency Centers CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln

March 14 Regency Centers Corp

* CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mprHBo Further company coverage:
