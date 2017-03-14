BRIEF-Regency Centers CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.1 mln

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Regency Centers Corp
* CEO Martin Stein's FY 2016 total compensation $5.1 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mprHBo Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard