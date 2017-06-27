BRIEF-Regency Centers prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes

June 27 Regency Centers Corp
* Regency centers prices $300 million of senior unsecured
notes
* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced
additional $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.6% notes
due 2027
* Regency centers corp - 2027 notes are due february 1, 2027
and were priced at 100.379%
* Regency centers corp - 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047
and were priced at 100.784%
* Regency centers corp - operating partnership priced
additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of 4.4% notes
due 2047
* 2047 notes are due february 1, 2047 and were priced at
100.784%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: