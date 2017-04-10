版本:
BRIEF-Regency Centers says starts development of Pinecrest Place in Miami

April 10 Regency Centers Corp:

* Start of new development in Miami ; Pinecrest place estimated net development costs of $16.4 million; construction completion seen in Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
