BRIEF-Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement

May 8 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - study will be conducted by inovio in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme

* Regeneron-Study to evaluate co's pd-1 inhibitor, regn2810, with Inovio's ino-5401 t cell activating immunotherapy encoding multiple antigens and ino-9012

* Regeneron - trial will be solely conducted and funded by inovio, based upon a mutually agreed upon study design, and regeneron will supply regn2810

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio and regeneron will jointly conduct immunological analyses in support of study

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Regeneron, in collaboration with Sanofi, is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
