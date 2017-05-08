BRIEF-Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing
May 8 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - study will be conducted by inovio in patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme
* Regeneron-Study to evaluate co's pd-1 inhibitor, regn2810, with Inovio's ino-5401 t cell activating immunotherapy encoding multiple antigens and ino-9012
* Regeneron - trial will be solely conducted and funded by inovio, based upon a mutually agreed upon study design, and regeneron will supply regn2810
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio and regeneron will jointly conduct immunological analyses in support of study
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Regeneron, in collaboration with Sanofi, is developing regn2810 both alone and in combination with other therapies
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.