版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA

April 28 Sanofi

* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA

* Per Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), new target action date is May 22, 2017

* European Commission expected to make a final decision on marketing authorization application for Kevzara in EU in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐