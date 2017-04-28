BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA

April 28 Sanofi

* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA

* Per Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), new target action date is May 22, 2017

* European Commission expected to make a final decision on marketing authorization application for Kevzara in EU in coming months