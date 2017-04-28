BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara license application resubmission for review by FDA

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
April 28 Sanofi
* Regeneron and Sanofi announce Kevzara® (sarilumab) Biologics License Application resubmission accepted for review by U.S. FDA
* Per Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), new target action date is May 22, 2017
* European Commission expected to make a final decision on marketing authorization application for Kevzara in EU in coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing