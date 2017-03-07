版本:
BRIEF-Regeneron and Sanofi to present new phase 3 praluent (alirocumab) injection clinical trial analyses at ACC.17 Scientific Sessions

March 7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Sanofi to present new phase 3 praluent (alirocumab) injection clinical trial analyses at ACC.17 Scientific Sessions

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says effect of praluent on cardiovascular (CV) morbidity and mortality has not yet been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
