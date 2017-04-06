版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron announces Evinacumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation

April 6 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron announces Evinacumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - Regeneron reported positive interim phase 2 results for Evinacumab in Hofh patients, is currently planning a phase 3 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐