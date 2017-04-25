版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals say CEO Leonard Schleifer's 2016 total compensation was $28.3 mln - SEC filing

April 25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO Leonard Schleifer's 2016 total compensation was $28.3 million versus $47.5 million - SEC filing

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - CFO Robert Landry's 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million versus $8.2 million - SEC filing

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - President George Yancopoulos's total compensation in 2016 was $27.77 million versus $40.30 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pdwfOv) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐