BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals say CEO Leonard Schleifer's 2016 total compensation was $28.3 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO Leonard Schleifer's 2016 total compensation was $28.3 million versus $47.5 million - SEC filing
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - CFO Robert Landry's 2016 total compensation was $5.2 million versus $8.2 million - SEC filing
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - President George Yancopoulos's total compensation in 2016 was $27.77 million versus $40.30 million Source text: (bit.ly/2pdwfOv) Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.