BRIEF-Regeneron Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $2.92

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - q1 eylea u.s. Net sales $854 million versus $781 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc- total revenues, which include product revenues , increased by 10 pct to $1.319 billion in q1 of 2017
* Regeneron reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $2.92
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $2.16
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - sees 2017 eylea u.s. Net product sales single digit percentage growth over 2016
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $300 million - $350 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in q1 of 2017, global net sales of praluent were $36 million, compared to $13 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.