BRIEF-Regeneron Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $2.92

May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - q1 eylea u.s. Net sales $854 million versus $781 million

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc- total revenues, which include product revenues , increased by 10 pct to $1.319 billion in q1 of 2017

* Regeneron reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $2.92

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $2.16

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - sees 2017 eylea u.s. Net product sales single digit percentage growth over 2016

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $300 million - $350 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $5.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals inc - in q1 of 2017, global net sales of praluent were $36 million, compared to $13 million in q1 of 2016