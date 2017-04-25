版本:
BRIEF-Regeneron says FDA approved for praluent injection

April 25 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (Alirocumab) injection

* Regeneron and Sanofi announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (Alirocumab) injection
