March 7 Regenxbio Inc:

* Regenxbio announces initiation of phase i/ii clinical trial of rgx-501 for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

* Regenxbio announces initiation of phase i/ii clinical trial of rgx-501 for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

* Regenxbio inc - "we look forward to continuing enrollment, and expect to report interim trial results by end of 2017." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: