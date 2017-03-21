版本:
BRIEF-Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 21 Regenxbio Inc -

* Regenxbio announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Regenxbio Inc says it intends to offer and sell $75 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
