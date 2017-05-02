BRIEF-Regional Management Q1 earnings per share $0.65

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Regional Management Corp:
* Regional Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 revenue $65.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regional Management Corp says Q1 total delinquencies as a percentage of finance receivables of 15.7%
* Regional Management -total finance receivables as of March 31, 2017 were $695.0 million, an increase of 14.4%, or $87.6 million, from prior year
* Regional Management Corp says total revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $65.8 million, a $9.1 million, or 16.1%, increase from prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.