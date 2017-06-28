版本:
BRIEF-Regions Financial Corp says capital plan included repurchase of up to $1.47 billion of common stock

June 28 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial Corp - regions' capital plan included repurchase of up to $1.47 billion of regions' common stock

* Regions Financial Corp - capital plan also included a proposed increase of regions' quarterly common stock dividend to $0.09 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
