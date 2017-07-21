BRIEF-Regions reports Q2 revenue $1.43 billion

2 分钟阅读
July 21 (Reuters) - Regions Financial Corp
* Regions reports second quarter 2017 earnings from continuing operations of $301 million, up 18 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.25, up 25 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.43 billion
* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly average loans and leases remained relatively stable at $80.1 billion
* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly net interest margin increased 17 basis points
* Regions Financial Corp - Quarter-end fully phased-in pro-forma non-GAAP basel iii common equity tier 1 ratio 11.3 percent versus 10.8 percent last year
* Regions Financial Corp - Qtrly net interest income and other financing income $882 million versus $848 million last year
* Regions Financial Corp - Quarter-end tier 1 capital ratio 12.2 percent versus 11.7 percent last year
* Qtrly net charge-offs decreased 1 basis points to 0.34 percent of average loans