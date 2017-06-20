BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO

June 19 Regis Corp:

* Regis Corporation appoints Andrew H. Lacko as CFO

* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017

* Lacko currently serves as senior vice president, global financial planning, analysis & corporate development, of Hertz Global Holdings