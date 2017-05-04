版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Regis reports Q3 adj. loss per share of $0.18

May 4 Regis Corp

* Regis reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue fell 6.8 percent to $412.6 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
