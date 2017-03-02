BRIEF-Regulus reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 2 Regulus Therapeutics Inc:

* Regulus reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and pipeline update

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue was less than $0.1 million, compared to $10.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $917430.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has modified PHASE II rg-012 clinical development program in patients with alport syndrome

* Regulus Therapeutics - Phase II Rg-012 program will include hera study, a 48-week study in 30 patients with rapid renal function decline

* Regulus Therapeutics - hera study objective is to evaluate safety, efficacy of RG-012 for treating renal function decline in patients with alport syndrome