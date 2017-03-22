版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Regulus Resources announces agreement with Corescan S.A.C. of Peru

March 22 Regulus Resources Inc:

* Signing of an agreement with Corescan S.A.C. of Peru for provision of an onsite laboratory at Cajamarca, Northern Peru

* Agreement for provision of onsite laboratory at Cajamarca, for scanning, analysis of drill core from co's Antakori copper-gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
