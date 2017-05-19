BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Reinsurance Group of America Inc
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
* May obtain letters of credit up to $500 million; expiration of availability period for letters of credit is May 17, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAbv4b) Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.