公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement

May 19 Reinsurance Group of America Inc

* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing

* May obtain letters of credit up to $500 million; expiration of availability period for letters of credit is May 17, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAbv4b) Further company coverage:
