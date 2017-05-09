版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Reis reports Q1 EPS of $0.05

May 9 Reis Inc:

* Reis Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $12.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly subscription revenue of $11.6 million versus $11.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
