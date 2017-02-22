版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Reko reports eps of $0.12 for Q2 fiscal 2017

Feb 22 Reko International Group Inc :

* Reko reports eps of $0.12 for Q2 fiscal 2017

* consolidated sales for quarter ended January 31, 2017, were $11.2 million, compared to $13.8 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
