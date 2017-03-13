BRIEF-Related Fund Management reports 7.8 pct stake in Ladder Capital as of March 3, 2017

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Related Fund Management LLC:
* Related Fund Management LLC reports 7.8 percent stake in Ladder Capital Corp, as of march 3, 2017 - sec filing
* Related Fund Management LLC says acquired ladder capital shares in the belief that the shares are undervalued
* Related Fund Management LLC says d to meet management, board, stockholders to discuss ladder capital's business, strategies, other matters
* Related Fund Management LLC says communications may include discussion of options for enhancing stockholder value through various strategic alternatives Source text (bit.ly/2nxzCNZ) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: