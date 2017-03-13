版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Related Fund Management reports 7.8 pct stake in Ladder Capital as of March 3, 2017

March 13 Related Fund Management LLC:

* Related Fund Management LLC reports 7.8 percent stake in Ladder Capital Corp, as of march 3, 2017 - sec filing

* Related Fund Management LLC says acquired ladder capital shares in the belief that the shares are undervalued

* Related Fund Management LLC says d to meet management, board, stockholders to discuss ladder capital's business, strategies, other matters

* Related Fund Management LLC says communications may include discussion of options for enhancing stockholder value through various strategic alternatives Source text (bit.ly/2nxzCNZ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐