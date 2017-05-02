BRIEF-Relevium secures updated terms for BioGanix acquisition

BRIEF-Pacira Pharma says President James Scibetta has resigned
* Pacira pharmaceuticals -james scibetta resigning as president to become ceo of an undisclosed private early-stage oncology company
May 2 Relevium Technologies Inc:
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
* Received commitment letter from AIP Asset Management, AIP Private Capital for total of $2.25 million in secured convertible debentures
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for acquisition of BioGanix will now consist of US$1.9 million in cash at closing
* Due to updated terms of BioGanix definitive agreement, minimum financing required for closing is now $3.5 million instead of $5 million
* Secured a "more flexible" structure for definitive asset purchase agreement for BioGanix acquisition
* Commitment letter to provide 2 year secured convertible debenture with coupon of 8% plus US libor, conversion strike price of $0.15
* Aggregate purchase price of US$4.45 million payable by co for BioGanix acquisition will now consist of US$500,000 in common shares of co
* Dxc technology and at&t to deliver new services to businesses globally
* Dxc technology and at&t to deliver new services to businesses globally

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.425per share