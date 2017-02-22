版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Relevium Technologies announces private placement

Feb 22 Relevium Technologies Inc :

* Relevium announces private placement and provides update on Bioganix acquisition

* Entered into engagement letter for private placement offering with gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million on subscription receipts basis

* In conjunction with equity private placement, company may issue up to $5 million in long term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐