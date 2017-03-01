版本:
BRIEF-Relm Wireless Q4 earnings per share $0.01

March 1 Relm Wireless Corp:

* Relm Wireless reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
