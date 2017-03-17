BRIEF-RELM Wireless says Kyle Cerminara appointed chairman of board

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
March 17 Relm Wireless Corp
* Relm wireless announces kyle cerminara appointed chairman of the board
* Says tim o'neil resigned from the board
* Relm wireless corp - relm wireless named charles lanktree, ryan turner, john struble and michael dill to board of directors, effective immediately
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million