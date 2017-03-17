版本:
BRIEF-RELM Wireless says Kyle Cerminara appointed chairman of board

March 17 Relm Wireless Corp

* Relm wireless announces kyle cerminara appointed chairman of the board

* Says kyle cerminara appointed chairman of the board

* Says tim o'neil resigned from the board

* Relm wireless corp - relm wireless named charles lanktree, ryan turner, john struble and michael dill to board of directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
