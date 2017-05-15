BRIEF-Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

May 15 Remark Holdings Inc
* Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus $14.3 million
* Remark Holdings Inc - "regarding kankan, we anticipate
revenue related to our social credit score product to increase
throughout year"
* Remark Holdings Inc - "expect to begin recording
incremental sales from our data partnerships with alibaba cloud
and tencent"
* Remark Holdings Inc - exploring sale of co's non-core,
tax-related business
