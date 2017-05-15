版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

May 15 Remark Holdings Inc

* Remark Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus $14.3 million

* Remark Holdings Inc - "regarding kankan, we anticipate revenue related to our social credit score product to increase throughout year"

* Remark Holdings Inc - "expect to begin recording incremental sales from our data partnerships with alibaba cloud and tencent"

* Remark Holdings Inc - exploring sale of co's non-core, tax-related business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐