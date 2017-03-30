版本:
BRIEF-Remark Media reports Q4 revenue $15 million

March 30 Remark Media Inc

* Remark Media reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.40

* Q4 revenue $15 million versus $11.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
