BRIEF-Renaissance OIL CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Renaissance Oil Corp:
* RENAISSANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS
* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00
* RENAISSANCE OIL CORP QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 1,618 BOE/D VERSUS 1,706 BOE/D IN Q3
* Q4 REVENUE $4.6 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2016
* RENAISSANCE OIL CORP - EXPECTS TO DRILL 3 - 4 NEW WELLS AND TO WORKOVER AND REPAIR EXISTING WELLS ON CHIAPAS BLOCKS IN NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.