BRIEF-Renaissance OIL CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

May 2 Renaissance Oil Corp:

* RENAISSANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* RENAISSANCE OIL CORP QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 1,618 BOE/D VERSUS 1,706 BOE/D IN Q3

* Q4 REVENUE $4.6 MILLION VERSUS $5.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, 2016

* RENAISSANCE OIL CORP - EXPECTS TO DRILL 3 - 4 NEW WELLS AND TO WORKOVER AND REPAIR EXISTING WELLS ON CHIAPAS BLOCKS IN NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
