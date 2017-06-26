版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings announces pricing of $300 mln senior note offering

June 26 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd-

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces pricing of $300 million senior note offering by subsidiary

* Renaissancere Holdings - subsidiary agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.450% senior notes due 2027

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - notes are guaranteed by renaissancere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐