BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings says board approves share repurchase program

Feb 22 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says board of directors approves share repurchase program up to an aggregate of $500 million

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says board voted to increase company's quarterly dividend to $0.32 per common share, from $0.31 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
