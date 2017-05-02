BRIEF-Renaissancere Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:
* Renaissancere reports net income of $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 or $2.25 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $49.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18
* Q1 earnings per share $2.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says book value per common share increased $0.92, or 0.8%, in Q1 of 2017 to $109.37
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says gross premiums written increased $60.0 million, or 7.0%, to $922.1 million, in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.