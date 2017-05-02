BRIEF-Renaissancere Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18

May 2 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* Renaissancere reports net income of $92.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 or $2.25 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $49.0 million or $1.18 per diluted common share

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 earnings per share $2.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says book value per common share increased $0.92, or 0.8%, in Q1 of 2017 to $109.37

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd says gross premiums written increased $60.0 million, or 7.0%, to $922.1 million, in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: