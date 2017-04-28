BRIEF-Renasant says Robinson Mcgraw to step down as CEO

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Renasant Corp
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
* Renasant Corp - Mitchell Waycaster will assume role of chief executive officer of both company and Renasant Bank - SEC filing
* Renasant Corp - After May 1, 2018, Mcgraw will serve as executive chairman of company and bank Source: (bit.ly/2qo2XvU) Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock