BRIEF-Renault-Nissan Alliance and Transdev to jointly develop driverless vehicle fleet system

Feb 27 Renault-Nissan Alliance-

* Renault-Nissan alliance and Transdev to jointly develop driverless vehicle fleet system for future public and on-demand transportation

* research will initially include field tests in paris-saclay with renault ZOEs and Transdev's on-demand dispatch, supervision and routing platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
