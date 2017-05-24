版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-Renesas Electronics teaming up with Great Wall Motor to develop technology for self-driving & electric vehicles - Nikkei

May 24 Nikkei:

* Renesas Electronics is teaming up with China's Great Wall Motor to develop technology for self-driving & electric vehicles in Mainland Market - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rQFHbr) Further company coverage:
